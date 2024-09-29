Pak Boards Team Wins Match In 37th National Junior Hockey Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) In the ongoing 37th National Junior Hockey Championship 2024, the Pakistan Boards Hockey team secured a thrilling 1-0 victory over Sindh B in a closely contested match.
The match was held at the Pakistan sports Complex, where both teams showcased exceptional skill and sportsmanship.
The Chief Guest for today's match was the Chief Executive Officer of the Inter board Coordination Commission (IBCC), Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, accompanied by the Vice President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Mr. Muhammad Ramzan Jamali.
The esteemed guests were warmly welcomed by the Assistant Tournament Director, Mr. Muhammad Aslam Khan Niazi, along with the field jury and umpires.
Before the match, the Chief Guest, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, was introduced to both teams, followed by a group photograph with the players.
Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah commended the teams for their enthusiasm and dedication to the sport and wished them success in their future endeavors.
The player of the match was Pakistan Boards’ Muhammad Ali, who scored the decisive goal, leading his team to victory. The goal came in the closing moments of the match, securing a memorable win for the side. Both teams played with excellent defensive and attacking strategies, but Pakistan Boards ultimately prevailed.
After the match, the Vice President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Mr. Muhammad Ramzan Jamali, also interacted with the players and praised their performance.
This victory strengthens Pakistan Boards Hockey Team's position in the championship, and their upcoming matches are sure to be highly anticipated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Saad bin Zafar spins Canada to 14 runs win over Nepal in Twenty20 Tri-Series opener4 hours ago
-
Bangladesh edge Pakistan on penalties in SAFF U17 C'ship18 hours ago
-
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 3018 hours ago
-
Tour de Peshawar arranged World Tourism Day20 hours ago
-
Traditional Inter-District Kabaddi Championship concludes22 hours ago
-
Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after crash at worlds2 days ago
-
Eliminator 2 washed out; UMT Markhors qualify Champions Cup final2 days ago
-
Ghori Momin Premier Cricket League Season-3 drafting completed2 days ago
-
Hundred League Cricket Tournament begins in District Khyber2 days ago
-
Man City's Rodri to miss rest of season with ACL injury2 days ago
-
Charsadda, Peshawar reach final of Inter-District Kabaddi Championship2 days ago
-
Usman Wazeer defeats Indian boxer in WYBC2 days ago