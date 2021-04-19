Pak Bowling Coach Waqar Younis not unavailable for series against Zimbabwe

Pakistan Cricket teams Bowling Coach Waqar Younis will not be available for series against Zimbabwe due to his wife's surgery in Australia

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan cricket teams Bowling Coach Waqar Younis will not be available for series against Zimbabwe due to his wife's surgery in Australia.

The tour to Zimbabwe starts with the opening T20 International at Harare sports Club on April 21.

The second game will be played on 23rd and the third on the 25th. The first of the two Tests will be played from April 29.

Waqar had to leave immediately for Australia as his wife is set to undergo surgery after Ramadan, said Pak Cricket teams media manger on Monday.

"He had to leave urgently as a 14-day quarantine is necessary after arriving at the country".

"Due to the given circumstances, Waqar Younis will be unable to render his services to the national team. He will resume his duties after returning to Pakistan from Australia," he said.

The media manager said the bowling coach had also departed for Pakistan during the recent series against New Zealand to spend time with his family.