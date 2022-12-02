UrduPoint.com

Pak Boxer Shoaib Khan Wants To Be A World Champion

Muhammad Rameez Published December 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistani boxer Shoaib Khan on Friday said he deemed to be a World Champion one day, if he was being supported by Islamabad District Administration (ICT) the same way in future.

Shoaib Khan outclassed Indonesian rival in Asia Boxing Federation (ABF) Champion title fight, and remained unbeaten in ten rounds, said a press release.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday congratulated Pakistani boxer Shoaib Khan on winning the Asia Boxing Federation (ABF) Champion title.

The District administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has vowed to support athletes to raise green flag at international level, said press release issued here.

In a video message release today, Shoaib Khan heartedly thanked district administration and said this could not be possible without their support.

He hoped that the administration would continue its support so that athletes would perform well at international level. ICT administration was also set to organize scrabble championships tomorrow, earlier a colorful event of martial arts, chess and football was organized to uplift sports activities in ICT.

