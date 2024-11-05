Pak Boxer Waseem Announces Final Eliminator Fight
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 05, 2024 | 09:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Renowned Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem on Tuesday revealed his highly anticipated final eliminator fight to take place in the Dominican Republic on December 13.
The former three-time World Boxing Council (WBC) World Silver flyweight champion expressed excitement about his upcoming bout during a press briefing here.
"I'm thrilled to announce my new promotion and training camp in Liverpool, followed by a trip to the USA and then Dominican Republic for the fight," Waseem said.
Waseem also announced plans to bring the World title to Pakistan in April 2025. "Hosting the World title in Pakistan is monumental, and I'll be honoured to be a part of it.
However, my opponent for the December 13 fight will be revealed within a week and is expected to be an American fighter,” he said.
With 13 wins and two World title losses in 15 fights, Waseem who boasts an impressive record said, “I have also won two World titles in the history of Pakistan. I’m also the first boxer former WBA, WBC, IBF to be No. 1 in the Ranking for Pakistan,” he said.
After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, Waseem is confident following his October victory in Malta. "I'm optimistic about my success against my opponent in the upcoming bout," he said.
