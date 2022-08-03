UrduPoint.com

Pak Boxer Zohaib Ruled Out Of Commonwealth Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 03, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Pak boxer Zohaib ruled out of Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed's dream to feature in the ongoing Commonwealth Games were shattered due to an error by the management in the draw of the competition, it was revealed on Tuesday.

According to sources, the matter surfaced three days back when Zohaib's name was missing from the draws of the competition.

The organization committee has admitted the mistake when Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) raised its concerns on the issue.

However, according to the sources the mistake was not rectified, and prior to the event, the organising committee told PBF that the pugilist could not chip in contest.

"This is extremely frustrating and disappointing. It is mental torture for the player who has been in doubt for three days as a result of someone else's error," PBF secretary Nasir Tung stated.

"They've done injustice to our player and we will not keep quiet on this issue."He said the PBF Pakistan would write to the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the CWG Federation and also seek compensation from the organizers through the International Court of Arbitration for Sport.

