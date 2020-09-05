UrduPoint.com
Pak Brave Soldiers Demonstrated Exemplary Zeal In 1965 War: Punjab Sports Ministe

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Pakistan's patriotic brave soldiers demonstrated exemplary national zeal in the 1965 war against a strong neighbouring country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Pakistan's patriotic brave soldiers demonstrated exemplary national zeal in the 1965 war against a strong neighbouring country.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a message here on Saturday said Defence Day of Pakistan is the best reflection of our national unity and solidarity.

"Our country is facing several challenges and in this challenging era our nation in general and youth in particular need to show great amount of spirit and discipline to overcome different miseries".

The Punjab Minister for sports said: "We pay homage to our martyrs and survivors and salute the courage and professionalism of the ArmedForces of Pakistan who defended the Motherland in the most commendablemanner in 1965 war".

