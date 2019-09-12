Pak Bridge teams leave for China to compete in World Bridge Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bridge teams left here on Thursday for China to compete in 44th World Bridge Championship, being played from Sept 14 in the Wuhan International Convention Centre, Wuhan, Hubei province, China from Sept 14 to Sept 28.

Two teams from Pakistan will be competing in this international event and flew to China Wednesday evening.

Pak Ladies team comprises Rubina Agha (Captain), Qudsia Dosa, Rubina Hai, Fatima Raza, Shahnaz Pirzada and Najm Abid. Ladies team earned this honour of participation through their victory in the BFAME Championship held in Jordan in June this year.

Also participating in the mixed Team Event are top ranked bridge players of Pakistan like Ghalib Bandesha, Durriah Vasi and Sajid Nabi Malik. Sajid Nabi Malik will also be the Chef De Mission.

Another honour for Pakistan is that Ihsan Qadir, an accomplished Tournament Organiser and Secretary, Pakistan Bridge Federation will be the Tournament Director at this World Bridge Event as a nominee of the World Bridge Federation.

The president, Pakistan Bridge Federation, Javed Khalid, was optimistic about Pakistan's chances in this 44th World Bridge Team Championship.