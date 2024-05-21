Open Menu

Pak Climber Sirbaz Conquers Mount Everest Without Supplemental Oxygen

Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Pakistani climber Sirbaz Khan has achieved another landmark by successfully summiting Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, without the use of supplemental oxygen

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Pakistani climber Sirbaz Khan has achieved another landmark by successfully summiting Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, without the use of supplemental oxygen.

This achievement marks a historic milestone for Pakistan in the world of mountaineering.

According to Karrar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), Sirbaz was part of the 'Imagine Nepal 2024

Everest Expedition' team, comprising 14 international climbers and 18 experienced Sherpas.

The team reached the summit on the morning of May 21, between 5:15 am and 10am.

Sirbaz Khan's remarkable feat shows his exceptional physical and mental strength, as well as his expertise in climbing.

The expedition team included climbers from China, Poland, Australia, and the UK, as well as seasoned Sherpas from Nepal, who played a crucial role in the successful ascent.

The climbers in the expedition include Dongfei, Liu Yongzhong, Chen Cheng, Shen Hailang, Ms Liu Qiucheng, Pang Zhinan, Zhou Shuanglu, Xu Jin, Liu Yingan, Yu Fei (China); Mateusz Henryk Waligora (Poland); Ms Alison Mary Bowen (Australia); James Bradbury Mansell (UK) and Sirbaz Khan (Pakistan).

The Climbing Guides/Sherpas from Nepal comprise Dawa Tenzing, Jangbu, Pema Chhiri, Fur Gyaljen, Phinjo Dorjee, Phur Gyaljen, Lakpa Tamang, Lakpa Tendi, Kami, Ningma Dorjee Tamang, Mingma Gyaljen, Ngima Dorjee, Mingma, Nima Nuru, Suman Gurung, Denjung Bhote and Dipan Gurung.

APP/vad-msr

