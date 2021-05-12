Pak climber Sirbaz Khan summits Mount Everest

Pakistani mountaineer, Sirbaz Khan achieved yet another milestone when on Wednesday he scaled Mount Everest (8848m), the tallest peak in the world

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Pakistani mountaineer, Sirbaz Khan achieved yet another milestone when on Wednesday he scaled Mount Everest (8848m), the tallest peak in the world.

Earlier, on Tuesday Shehroze Kashif (19) became the youngest Pakistani to summit Everest and hoist the country's flag there.

"Today at 6:05 am, Sirbaz Khan successfully climbed Mount Everest," Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan, Karrar Haidri told APP while sharing a photo of Sirbaz standing atop the Everest with Pakistan flag in his hands.

"This is his seventh feat to climb above 8000m mountains. In the last 26 days, he has summited two 8000m peaks," he added.

According to Secretary ACP, Sirbaz is on the mission to become the first Pakistani to climb world's all 14 above 8000m peaks.

"It is wonderful that our mountaineers are making history, exhibiting great strength and courage," he reckoned.

Last month, Sirbaz along with Muhammad Abdul Joshi, another Pakistan mountaineer climbed the 8,091-metre Annapurna peak in Nepal, becoming the first Pakistan duo to achieve the feat. "He [Sirbaz] has achieved half of his target now. Hopefully, we will soon see him climbing the rest of the highest peaks too," Haidri added.

The 32-year-old Sirbaz, who hails from Aliabad, Hunza, began his climbing career in 2016. Prior to Mount Everest and Annapurna, he has ascended K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Lhotse, and Manaslu.

/395/932