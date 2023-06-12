UrduPoint.com

Pak Contingent Flies To Germany For Special Olympics Word Games

Muhammad Rameez Published June 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Pak contingent flies to Germany for Special Olympics Word Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :A 138-member strong Pakistan contingent flew to Germany on Monday to participate in the Special Olympics World Games, to be played in Berlin from June 17-25.

According to details shared by a spokesman of Special Olympics Pakistan, the national squad is comprised of 87 athletes and 51 officials.

"Our athletes will be showcasing their skills in 11 different disciplines, including field hockey, basketball, futsal, cycling, tennis, table tennis, bocce, athletics, badminton, powerlifting and swimming," the spokesman told APP.

He said the athletes were selected by holding competitions in different cities at various levels, including the national games of special athletes in 2022.

"They have also been training hard and look in good shape.

We'd made special arrangements for their training.

"For training the athletes of each discipline, separate coaches were appointed. Similarly, it was ensured that they follow a proper diet plan to stay healthy and fit," he added.

Pakistan special athletes have been displaying standout performance in the Special Olympics since its inception in early 1990s. In the last edition of the Games, Pakistan claimed 66 medals, including 18 gold medals.

This year, around 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 170 countries will compete in 24 sports in the eight-day extravaganza. The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers.

/395/932

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Tennis World Sports Cycling Badminton Germany Berlin June Gold Olympics From

Recent Stories

Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charg ..

Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charges

11 minutes ago
 WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency t ..

WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency to bolster news exchange

12 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-membe ..

Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-member gang, 7 companies of launder ..

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City launches ‘Create with Shams’ platform for AI-powered imag ..

42 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial mark ..

CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial markets developments report for Q1 ..

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative ret ..

Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative returns in July

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.