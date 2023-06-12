Pak contingent flies to Germany for Special Olympics Word Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :A 138-member strong Pakistan contingent flew to Germany on Monday to participate in the Special Olympics World Games, to be played in Berlin from June 17-25.

According to details shared by a spokesman of Special Olympics Pakistan, the national squad is comprised of 87 athletes and 51 officials.

"Our athletes will be showcasing their skills in 11 different disciplines, including field hockey, basketball, futsal, cycling, tennis, table tennis, bocce, athletics, badminton, powerlifting and swimming," the spokesman told APP.

He said the athletes were selected by holding competitions in different cities at various levels, including the national games of special athletes in 2022.

"They have also been training hard and look in good shape.

We'd made special arrangements for their training.

"For training the athletes of each discipline, separate coaches were appointed. Similarly, it was ensured that they follow a proper diet plan to stay healthy and fit," he added.

Pakistan special athletes have been displaying standout performance in the Special Olympics since its inception in early 1990s. In the last edition of the Games, Pakistan claimed 66 medals, including 18 gold medals.

This year, around 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 170 countries will compete in 24 sports in the eight-day extravaganza. The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers.

/395/932