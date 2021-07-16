Pak contingent off to Tokyo for Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A six-member Pakistani contingent left for Japan from Islamabad for participation in the ongoing Summer Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan from July 23.

The Pakistani contingent includes a badminton player, three shooters and two swimmers along with officials, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan sports board kept the players and officials in the Bio-secure Bubble (BsB) established here at the Pakistan Sports Complex. The PCR Tests of the contingent members were also conducted before their departure as per international protocols and requirements.

In view of the extraordinary circumstances, due to COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan Sports Board extended its full support to the Pakistan Olympic Association in every respect especially in travelling arrangements, lodging and boarding of the players.

Special travelling kits, uniforms and liveries have also been provided to the contingent members. On the request of the Pakistan Olympic Association, Pakistan Sports Board created an isolated and well protected residential as well as training arena for the participants of Tokyo Olympic Games. The PSB authorities were also continuously in touch with the players.

Despite serious Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Olympic Association managed to arrange everything for the contingent timely and see them off with high hopes and best wishes.