Pak contingent to show good performance in Olympics: minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Friday expressed the hope that Pakistan contingent would show good performance in Olympics, being held in Tokyo.

He said that all members of Pakistan contingent were pretty talented in their respective games. "We are quite confident that country's premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and young weightlifter Talha Talib will live up to the expectations of the nation at the world's grand sports event," he added.

Rai Taimoor said that the preparation of potential players for mega events like Olympics was part of the Punjab government's planning.

"Punjab's historic sports policy will play a key role in this regard," he added.

He said establishing world class sports facilities for talented male and female players was top priority of the Punjab government. "The project of top standard Olympic Village in Lahore has also been planned and this grand sports facility will also play an important role in preparing athletes for mega events like Olympic Games in a befitting manner," he added.