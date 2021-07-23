UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Contingent To Show Good Performance In Olympics: Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Pak contingent to show good performance in Olympics: minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Friday expressed the hope that Pakistan contingent would show good performance in Olympics, being held in Tokyo.

He said that all members of Pakistan contingent were pretty talented in their respective games. "We are quite confident that country's premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and young weightlifter Talha Talib will live up to the expectations of the nation at the world's grand sports event," he added.

Rai Taimoor said that the preparation of potential players for mega events like Olympics was part of the Punjab government's planning.

"Punjab's historic sports policy will play a key role in this regard," he added.

He said establishing world class sports facilities for talented male and female players was top priority of the Punjab government. "The project of top standard Olympic Village in Lahore has also been planned and this grand sports facility will also play an important role in preparing athletes for mega events like Olympic Games in a befitting manner," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Young Tokyo Male Olympics Event All Top

Recent Stories

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

12 minutes ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

3 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

4 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.