Pak Cricket captain Babar Azam calls on DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam called on Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

The role of clubs in the promotion of cricket was discussed in detail during the meeting where Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and other officials were also present.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh lauded Babar Azam's effective role in the growth of cricket among the young generation of the country. "Babar Azam is our national hero and an ideal of our cricket crazy youth.

We are ready to extend him every kind of cooperation for tracing talented young cricket players," he added.

On the occasion, Babar Azam said that Pakistan had plenty of cricket talent. "We just need to polishthat potential with the help of modern technology to make Pakistan's future bright in cricket," he added.