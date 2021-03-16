Pak Cricket captain Babar Azam greets fans on month of Shaban

Pakistan cricket captain, Babar Azam has wished his fans and followers on the month of Shaban and hoped that this month will help everyone prepare for the holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan cricket captain, Babar Azam has wished his fans and followers on the month of Shaban and hoped that this month will help everyone prepare for the holy month of Ramazan.

The moon for the holy month of Shaban was not sighted in Pakistan on Sunday, as a result, Shaban began today, Tuesday.

"Shaban Mubarak to everyone out there. May this month help us prepare for the blessed month of Ramazan by practising mercy and kindness," he said in an Instagram here post on Tuesday.

"It is all about doing good to others, whether Muslim or non-Muslims and demand nothing in return,"he said.