UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Cricket Captain Babar Azam Greets Fans On Month Of Shaban

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:05 PM

Pak Cricket captain Babar Azam greets fans on month of Shaban

Pakistan cricket captain, Babar Azam has wished his fans and followers on the month of Shaban and hoped that this month will help everyone prepare for the holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan cricket captain, Babar Azam has wished his fans and followers on the month of Shaban and hoped that this month will help everyone prepare for the holy month of Ramazan.

The moon for the holy month of Shaban was not sighted in Pakistan on Sunday, as a result, Shaban began today, Tuesday.

"Shaban Mubarak to everyone out there. May this month help us prepare for the blessed month of Ramazan by practising mercy and kindness," he said in an Instagram here post on Tuesday.

"It is all about doing good to others, whether Muslim or non-Muslims and demand nothing in return,"he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Babar Azam May Sunday Muslim Post All Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

China, Afghan conflict to shape Pak-US ties: Exper ..

2 minutes ago

Fast-Track energy transitions to win race to zero: ..

38 minutes ago

China Orders Most State Firms' Staff to Leave Myan ..

2 minutes ago

Shops sealed over violation of COVID-19 SOPs allow ..

2 minutes ago

Hammad announces Rs7.8 b 'Ramadan Package' through ..

2 minutes ago

Cloudy weather forecast for KP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.