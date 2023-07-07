Pak cricket squad for IBSA World Games announced

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Friday announced a 20-members squad for the 2023 IBSA World Games, taking place from August 17 to 27 August in Birmingham, UK .

According to a statement issued here, Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman PBCC has approved the team and also deputed the following Team officials.

Zafar Iqbal (B1), Riasat Khan (B1), Muhammad Shahzaib (B1), Fakhar Abbas (B1), Muhammad Salman (B1), Muhammad Asif (B1), Nisar Ali (Captain), (B2) Badar Munir (V. Captain) (B2).

Shahzeb Haider (B2), Anees Javed (B2), Moain Aslam (B2), Naimat Ullah (B2), Matiullah (B2), Mohsin Khan (B3), Kamran Akhter (B3), Akmal Hayyat (B3), Israr Hassan (B3).

Team Officials: Muhammad Jameel (Head Coach), Maher Muhammad Yousaf Haroon (Coach), Tahir Mehmood Butt (Trainer/Umpire).

Syed Sultan Shah will tour with the team in the capacity of President World Blind Cricket and the head of Pakistan blind cricket delegation.

Besides Pakistan, teams from Australia, England and India are featuring in cricket events of the games.

The 2023 World Games is the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairment, with more than 1250 competitors from 70 nations. The games staged every four years are the pinnacle of the international sporting Calendar outside the Paralympic Games.

The sports taking place during the 2023 World Games include archery, chess, cricket, blind football, partially sighted football, women's football, goalball, judo, powerlifting, showdown, tenpin bowling and tennis.