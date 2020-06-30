UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Cricket Squad In England Gets Negative Result For Covid-19 Testing

Muhammad Rameez 39 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:04 PM

Pak cricket squad in England gets negative result for Covid-19 testing

Twenty players and twelve officials of the Pakistan men's national cricket team which is in England have tested negative for Covid-19

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Twenty players and twelve officials of the Pakistan men's national cricket team which is in England have tested negative for Covid-19.

The tests of these 31 squad members were taken at Worcestershire upon their arrival in England under the supervision of the ECB medical panel of England and Wales Cricket Board, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board here on Tuesday.

"The team can now begin practice at Worcestershire, where they are currently stationed", he said.

He said Spinner Zafar Gohar and physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon joinedthe team late and their results are expected later in the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Wales Zafar Gohar

Recent Stories

UN condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exc ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes regional interactive anti- ..

14 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issue ..

14 minutes ago

Commissioner orders daily action against encroachm ..

38 seconds ago

Hangu police arrest 37 outlaws in operations in th ..

42 seconds ago

Teen commits suicide after not attending call from ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.