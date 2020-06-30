Pak cricket squad in England gets negative result for Covid-19 testing

Twenty players and twelve officials of the Pakistan men's national cricket team which is in England have tested negative for Covid-19

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Twenty players and twelve officials of the Pakistan men's national cricket team which is in England have tested negative for Covid-19.

The tests of these 31 squad members were taken at Worcestershire upon their arrival in England under the supervision of the ECB medical panel of England and Wales Cricket Board, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board here on Tuesday.

"The team can now begin practice at Worcestershire, where they are currently stationed", he said.

He said Spinner Zafar Gohar and physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon joinedthe team late and their results are expected later in the day.