UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Cricket Team Gets The Honour Of First Team To Score Score 100 Wins In T20Is

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:12 PM

Pak cricket team gets the honour of first team to score score 100 wins in T20Is

By Sohail Ali The Pakistan cricket team became the first team in the world to record 100 victories in T20 international matches after wining the three match series 2-1 against South Africa here at Gaddafi stadium on Sunday night

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali The Pakistan cricket team became the first team in the world to record 100 victories in T20 international matches after wining the three match series 2-1 against South Africa here at Gaddafi stadium on Sunday night.

The home side won the opener by three runs, lost the second by six wickets and scored a four wicket win over Proteas in three back to back T20 international matches played at the Gaddafi stadium.

Pakistan have played a total of 164 T20Is with 100 wins,59 defeats,three ties and two no results.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the land mark achievement of green shirts soon after Pakistan teams success in the third and decisive match of the series against South Africa.

"Victory in Lahore brings up the 100 for Pakistan. Pakistan are the first men's team to reach a century of T20I wins," said the ICC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Century T20 World ICC South Africa Sunday

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

1 minute ago

Jokic shines as Nuggets dominate Lakers, Lillard p ..

2 minutes ago

Argentina reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Over 23,000 People in India Administered 2nd Shot ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 344 more COVID-19 cases, 83,869 i ..

2 minutes ago

Kite-seller held with 150 kites in sargodha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.