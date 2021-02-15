Pak cricket team gets the honour of first team to score score 100 wins in T20Is

By Sohail Ali The Pakistan cricket team became the first team in the world to record 100 victories in T20 international matches after wining the three match series 2-1 against South Africa here at Gaddafi stadium on Sunday night

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali The Pakistan cricket team became the first team in the world to record 100 victories in T20 international matches after wining the three match series 2-1 against South Africa here at Gaddafi stadium on Sunday night.

The home side won the opener by three runs, lost the second by six wickets and scored a four wicket win over Proteas in three back to back T20 international matches played at the Gaddafi stadium.

Pakistan have played a total of 164 T20Is with 100 wins,59 defeats,three ties and two no results.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the land mark achievement of green shirts soon after Pakistan teams success in the third and decisive match of the series against South Africa.

"Victory in Lahore brings up the 100 for Pakistan. Pakistan are the first men's team to reach a century of T20I wins," said the ICC.