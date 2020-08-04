UrduPoint.com
Pak Cricket Team Will Offer Fine Performance Against England: Sports Minister

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:26 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Tuesday expressed the hope that Pakistan cricket team will offer excellent performance against England in the 3-match Test series scheduled to start at Manchester from Wednesday

He said the Pakistan team needs to focus on the batting department against the strong host team. "Skipper Azhar Ali, in-form Babar Azam and fast bowler Naseem Shah will demonstrate top standard performance in the series", he expressed his hope.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Pakistan cricketers have improved their skills during the hectic training camps organized in Pakistan and then in England.

"The revival of international cricket and holding of Pakistan-England cricket series especially in the present circumstances is extraordinary development and definitely cricket boards of both the countries deserve huge credit for this notable progress", he asserted.

Punjab Minister for Sports hoped that the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League 2020 will also be organized as soon as the coronavirus situation is controlled. "The sports activities will be revived at national level under SOPs after the resumption of international sports events," he added.

