Pak Cricket Teams Former Coach Mickey Arthur Reaches Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez Published April 18, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Pak Cricket teams former coach Mickey Arthur reaches Pakistan

By Sohail Ali Pakistan Cricket teams former coach Mickey Arthur has reached , Pakistan , Islamabad , announced Pakistan Cricket Board here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ):By Sohail Ali Pakistan Cricket teams former coach Mickey Arthur has reached , Pakistan , Islamabad , announced Pakistan Cricket Board here on Tuesday.

Mickey Arthur who has been assigned the position of Director of Pakistan cricket team will remain with the team till April 20, said a spokesman of the PCB.

Mickey Arthur who has coached Pak cricket team in the past expressed his delight to work again with the green shirts.

" I am in touch with all the players of Pakistan team and it is important to manage it (team) ", he adding " I have a good relationship with the players and the team".

