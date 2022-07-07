UrduPoint.com

Pak Cricket Teams Masseur Tested Positive For Covid-19

Muhammad Rameez Published July 07, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Pak cricket teams masseur tested positive for Covid-19

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A member of player support personnel of the Pakistan Test squad is in isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19 in the on-arrival Rapid Antigen test.

A spokesman for the Pakistan cricket board Board said here on Tuesday thatMalang Ali, the masseur, would now undergo a five-day isolation and would beallowed to come out of isolation upon returning a negative RAT test on the fifth day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket

Recent Stories

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

27 minutes ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

34 minutes ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

34 minutes ago
 Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kas ..

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

53 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Providing Users with An Efficient and ..

Vivo Y55 — Providing Users with An Efficient and Quality Experience

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.