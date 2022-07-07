Pak cricket teams masseur tested positive for Covid-19

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A member of player support personnel of the Pakistan Test squad is in isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19 in the on-arrival Rapid Antigen test.

A spokesman for the Pakistan cricket board Board said here on Tuesday thatMalang Ali, the masseur, would now undergo a five-day isolation and would beallowed to come out of isolation upon returning a negative RAT test on the fifth day.