Pak cricketers ask fans to adhere to safety policy to combat coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan cricketers have stepped in to support government's efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) by asking their fans to remain indoors and adopt safety measures.

For the past couple of days, they are active on social media, imploring the public to stay at home and adhere to safety policy.

Former skipper Ramiz Raja said that social distancing was extremely necessary for the safety of general public. "You should not go to social gatherings and other activities. Also avoid visiting your relatives and keep distance from your colleagues because the more you will get closer, the more this virus will bite you. So you need to be careful," the cricketer-turned commentator said on his YouTube channel RamizSpeaks.

He also suggested public to arrange indoor exercises and eat healthy foods to keep themselves fit during the shutdown period. "This coronavirus is knocking at your gates. So you have to increase your lungs' capacity and immunity system to resist it by eating healthy foods and doing exercise," he added.

Former captain Shahid Khan Afridi in a video message asked the fans to take care of their health by washing their hands regularly and avoid coughing and sneezing openly. He also asked people to follow Islamic teachings and avoid hoarding. "When the poor go to buy sanitizers and masks they don't find these as the rich people have bought and collected them in their homes. And if at some places these things are available they are beyond the reach of the poor.

"I request you all that this is the time to become a nation. I'm also the son of this soil. You all have given me a lot of respect and love. [To fulfill my duty] I've started a little effort to distribute ration among the needy. So, please you also play your role," said Afridi, who came forward to provide ration to around 2000 families of Kohat besides opening doors of his fully equipped charity hospital as quarantine centre.

Test team captain Azhar Ali in a video message also asked people to adopt precautionary measures to prevent widespread infection. "We all need to adopt a careful strategy not only for own selves but also for others, especially those who have children and elderly people in their homes need to be very careful.

"Please use sensitizers, wear masks and avoid embracing and handshaking and also do not sit closer to each other," he added.

Pacer Hassan Ali asked fans to adopt safety guidelines to combat the pandemic. "After affecting several countries in the world, coronavirus is now spreading in our country with each passing day. As a responsible nation, we can defeat it by following safety measures," he said in a video message.

He asked people to take care of their families. "Please don't go out unnecessarily, wash your hands time and again.

"Let us join hands to face the coronavirus challenge and wipe it out from our country," he added.

Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal in a video message also drew public attention to the importance of safety measures. "We all will have to work together to fight and defeat coronavirus.

"Please keep your environment clean, wash your hands regularly. Avoid going out and shaking hands. Only then we will be able to defeat it," he said.

Former cricketer Muhammad Wasim took to his twitter handle and requested the people to stay in their homes to remain safe. He posted a video in which he was washing his hands while sharing the memorable moment of his life. "The memorable moment of life or career is my first Test match. Originally, I was selected as a 12th player of the team. But just 10 to 15 minutes before the start of the play, the then captain Wasim Akram came to me and said chap you are playing this match," he recalled.

"I'm nominating Wasim Akram now to also share his memorable moment of life while washing his hands," he added.