UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Cricketers Briefed On COVID-19 Protocols For South Africa Series

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:15 PM

Pak cricketers briefed on COVID-19 protocols for South Africa series

The Pakistan Shaheens' squad members were briefed about the COVID-19 protocols, prepared by the Pakistan Cricket Boards Medical Advisory Committee, for the home series against South Africa before their departure from New Zealand

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):The Pakistan Shaheens' squad members were briefed about the COVID-19 protocols, prepared by the Pakistan Cricket Boards Medical Advisory Committee, for the home series against South Africa before their departure from New Zealand.

The players and support staff will undergo two COVID-19 tests on 13 and 16 January at their residence before the third test on 19 January, which will be conducted upon arriving at the center station to join the squad, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Tuesday.

The squad members have been instructed to cover their faces with masks on flight and limit their physical contact upon arrival in Pakistan.

Dr Sohail Saleem, Director Medical and Sports Sciences and the chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, delivered the educational lecture to the Shaheens' players present in Christchurch, New Zealand. He will also brief the men's national team about the protocols at the conclusion of the Christchurch Test.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports PCB Christchurch South Africa January From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dream of "Naya Pakistan" incomplete without women' ..

12 minutes ago

LFOVK Conference: "Walk the talk" Kashmir civil so ..

14 minutes ago

Governor, Railways minister discuss KCR, ML-1 proj ..

14 minutes ago

Protestors flock Indian embassy to mark right to s ..

14 minutes ago

30 years old man dies in road accident

14 minutes ago

Distt admin kicks off three-day long cleaning driv ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.