LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan's men's and women's national cricketers have expressed their best wishes for Pakistan's Tokyo Olympics contingent.

The quadrennial sporting extravaganza originally scheduled for summer 2020, began in Tokyo after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan men's cricketers Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi and women team's all-rounders Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar gave their encouragement and support to their fellow national athletes who would be vying for glory in nine different events.

Aliya Riaz said on Friday: "I want to wish good luck to Pakistan's Tokyo Olympics contingent, please enjoy yourself and give it your best shot, we are all behind you." Faheem Ashraf said: "My best wishes are with Pakistani athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics, good luck and go well." Fakhar Zaman said: "I want to wish the very best to Pakistan's Tokyo Olympics contingent especially Mahoor Shahzad and Najma Parveen." Hasan Ali said: "My best wishes are with our Tokyo Olympics contingent, please go out there enjoy yourself and give your best, the entire country is backing you." Mohammad Hussain said: "My best wishes are with the athletes and officials representing Pakistan in the Tokyo Olympics especially Arshad Nadeem and Bisma Khan." Nida Dar said: "I am backing the Pakistan Tokyo Olympics contingent to do well in the biggest sporting extravaganza, it is a big occasion for these athletes, we would be giving them all the support they need and would follow their progress.

" Sarfaraz Ahmed said: "I want to wish the Pakistan's Tokyo Olympics contingent the very best, my best wishes are with all the athletes especially Mahoor Shahzad, Bisma Khan and Arshad Nadeem, I am sure you all will give it your best to bring glory to the country." Shadab Khan said : "My best wishes are with all the athletes who are representing Pakistan in the Tokyo Olympics, go well." Shaheen Shah Afridi said : "Good luck to the entire Pakistan Tokyo Olympics contingent especially Shah Hussain and Talha Talib." Pakistan athletes would be competing in 200 meter Athletics, Badminton –Women Singles, Judo -100 Kg, Shooting -10 meter Air Pistol, Swimming 100 meter Freestyle Men's and 50 meter Women's and 67Kg Weightlifting.

Pakistan's last Olympics medal was the bronze the national hockey team achieved in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The last individual medal was the bronze grabbed by boxer Hussain Shah in the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Pakistan Tokyo Olympics contingent (athletes): Arshad Nadeem –Javelin Throw Bisma Khan - Swimming 50 meter Freestyle women Ghulam Mustafa Bashir –Rapid Fire Pistol 25 meter Gulfam Joseph –Shooting 10 meter Air Pistol Mahoor Shahzad –Badminton Women's Singles Muhammad Khalil Akhtar – Rapid Fire Pistol 25 meter Najma Parveen –Athletics 200 meters Shah Hussain Shah –Judo 100 KgSyed Muhammad Haseeb Khan –Swimming 100 meter Freestyle Men'sTalha Talib –Weightlifting 67 Kg.