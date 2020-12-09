UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Cricketers Finally Get Their First Batting Practice In New Zealand

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:25 PM

Pak cricketers finally get their first batting practice in New Zealand

Y Sohail Ali Pakistan cricket squad finally had its first practice session in Queenstown today on Wednesday morning after spending weeks in isolation after landing in New Zealand

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan cricket squad finally had its first practice session in Queenstown today on Wednesday morning after spending weeks in isolation after landing in New Zealand.

Pak cricketers remained in two weeks long strict isolation after reaching New Zealand. New Zealand cricket authorities did not let them to come out of isolation facility after six members of the squad were tested positive for COVID-19.

Pak players selected for Shaheens squad showed greater eagerness and interest with a lot of enthusiasm while doing batting practice at nets , said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket board.

The players looked relaxed after getting into nets and the practice added into their confidence as they resumed cricket after a break.

In their first training session at Kiwis soul Pak cricketers spent three hectic hours in nets to fully utilise their batting session under the watchful eyes of Shaheens coach former test batsman, Ejaz Ahmad.

Pak Shaheens will play four day game against New Zealand A from 17th December while Pakistan's national team will play 1st T20I against New Zealand on 18th December.

Pak left handed batsman Haris Sohail termed 14-day isolation as difficult for the squad members as it would have been for any other sportsperson.

" As soon as we were informed that isolation is over and we could return to cricket every squad member was excited and eager to get into cricket field to resume cricket and to flex muscles ".

" It is a great feeling to be back in ground and we all are very happy as we waited long for this opportunity after being in isolation for quite a long time ".

He said players are full of spirit and commitment to get themselves adjusted with the conditions before the competitive cricket gets underway.

One of squad member, Usman Qadir, son late legendary spinner, Abdul Qadir described two weeks long isolation " difficult and tough " and said that hard time is finally over and now players are full of confidence to start playing international cricket.

He said players will get into rhythm and right approach before the start of exciting T-20 series.

He underlined the role of a spinner in T20 format of play and said " if given a chance , I will do my best to showcase my spin bowling talent ".

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Queenstown Haris Sohail December All From Best Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Huawei organized 5G Ecosystem Conference emphasize ..

30 minutes ago

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

58 minutes ago

St. Petersburg Nears 'Red Line' on Covid, Authorit ..

5 minutes ago

Dutch court orders prosecution of UBS bank chief o ..

5 minutes ago

Rs100-150 billion refund pending since 6 to 7 yrs ..

5 minutes ago

Merkel demands tougher curbs as virus deaths break ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.