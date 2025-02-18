Pak Cueists Earn Victories In Asian Snooker C’ship Matches
Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2025 | 09:42 PM
Pakistani cueists earned victories in the matches of ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2025 at Doha, Qatar
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistani cueists earned victories in the matches of ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2025 at Doha, Qatar.
As per details received here, in the last 22nd round, Shahid Aftab (Pak) beat Sunny Wang (Singapore) 4-1 (38-59, 66-22, 77(77)-0, 91(91)-7, 68-43).
In Pre Quarter, Shahid Aftab (Pak) defeated Zhou Jinhao (China) 4-1 (59-54, 63-30, 99(71)-1, 6-65, 62-38) while Amir Sarkosh (Iran) beat Muhammad Sajjad (Pak) 4-1 (78-14, 83(62)-32, 8-96(96), 75(75)-1, 73(52)-0) and Muhammad Asif (Pak) outplayed youngjun park (South Korea) 4-3 (61(61)-71, 91(56)-27, 6-97, 72(56)-60, 10-68, 110(100)-14, 66-50).
In ACBS Asian U21 Snooker Championship 2025 Day 1 result, Hamza Ilyas (Pak) beat Wang Jyun Kai (Tiwan) 3-0 (175(132), 62-32, 84-24) and Ahsan Ramzan (Pak) downed Chen Zih Ying (Taipei) 3-0 (124(89)-10, 89-50, 101(55)-30).
