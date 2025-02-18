Open Menu

Pak Cueists Earn Victories In Asian Snooker C’ship Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2025 | 09:42 PM

Pak cueists earn victories in Asian Snooker C’ship matches

Pakistani cueists earned victories in the matches of ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2025 at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistani cueists earned victories in the matches of ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2025 at Doha, Qatar.

As per details received here, in the last 22nd round, Shahid Aftab (Pak) beat Sunny Wang (Singapore) 4-1 (38-59, 66-22, 77(77)-0, 91(91)-7, 68-43).

In Pre Quarter, Shahid Aftab (Pak) defeated Zhou Jinhao (China) 4-1 (59-54, 63-30, 99(71)-1, 6-65, 62-38) while Amir Sarkosh (Iran) beat Muhammad Sajjad (Pak) 4-1 (78-14, 83(62)-32, 8-96(96), 75(75)-1, 73(52)-0) and Muhammad Asif (Pak) outplayed youngjun park (South Korea) 4-3 (61(61)-71, 91(56)-27, 6-97, 72(56)-60, 10-68, 110(100)-14, 66-50).

In ACBS Asian U21 Snooker Championship 2025 Day 1 result, Hamza Ilyas (Pak) beat Wang Jyun Kai (Tiwan) 3-0 (175(132), 62-32, 84-24) and Ahsan Ramzan (Pak) downed Chen Zih Ying (Taipei) 3-0 (124(89)-10, 89-50, 101(55)-30).

Recent Stories

EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced c ..

EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities

1 minute ago
 EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

1 minute ago
 UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States

16 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospac ..

Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..

16 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food se ..

Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency

31 minutes ago
 Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group ..

Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU

31 minutes ago
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defe ..

EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities

47 minutes ago
 National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top fi ..

National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar

Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi

Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at ID ..

Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over tw ..

Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports