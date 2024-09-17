Open Menu

Pak Cueists Qualify For Snooker World Cup Quarterfinals

Muhammad Rameez Published September 17, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal and Awais Muneer have qualified for the quarterfinals of the Mongolia Snooker World Cup 2024 at Ulaanbaatar.

According to details, in the last 16 round results, Asjad beat Chang Yu Kiu (Hong Kong) 4-1(08-89, 74-62 (62), 71-12, 57-46, 71(68)-24) while Awais outplayed Chau Hon Man (Hong Kong) 4-2 (44-81, 80-08, 17-65, 88-42, 85(79)-05, 66-34).

In the quarterfinals to be played on Wednesday Asjad will faceGao Yang (China) while Awais will be up against Ali Gharahgozlou (Iran).

