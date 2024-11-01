Pak Cueists Qualify For World Snooker C’ship
Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Pakistani cueists Asjad Iqbal, Awais Ullah Muneer, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar and Muhammad Asif have qualified for the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 beginning Saturday at Doha, Qatar.
According to details, World Qualifier Stage 1 (Last Chance) Last 16 Round results, Asif beat Asjad 4-2 (78-32, 08-84(76), 88(53)-08, 86(52)-63), 04-78(69), 80(64)-25) while Thaha Irshath of Sri Lanka outplayed Ahsan 4-3 (110-46, 17-70, 66-02, 33-52, 76(50)-46, 11-56, 57-47).
After the qualify round Asif has qualified for men World Championship. As IBSF had one extra entry so Asjad also made it for the best performance of stage 1.
