Pak Cueists To Feature In Back-to-back World Snooker C’ships

Muhammad Rameez Published November 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Pakistan snooker team has been finalized for participation in the IBSF World Men’s (15 Reds) Snooker and Teams & 6 Reds Championships 2023 to be held from November 5 to 15 in Doha, Qatar.

The players to feature in IBSF World Men’s (15 Red, November 5 to 10) include Babar Masih, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan.

The participating players in IBSF World Teams Championship (November 5 to 12) Muhammad Naseem Akhtar & Ahsan Ramzan (Team A), Muhammad Sajjad & Babar Masih (Team B).

The cueists to participate in IBSF World 6 Reds C’ship (November 5 to 15) include Muhammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan.

The World Men’s (15 Reds), Teams and 6 Reds Championships 2023, training camp would be held in four cities Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Rawalpindi from October 9 to 31.

The players would participate in the camp, from 10am to 5pm, to hone their skills and prepare themselves for the said World events. The federation was hopeful that the players, would win laurels for the country, in the above events.

