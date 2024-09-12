Pak Cueists To Feature In World Snooker C'ships
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Two Pakistani cueists on Thursday departed for Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to feature in the World 6 Red Men & World Cup Men Snooker Championships 2024.
The World Snooker Championships is scheduled to be held from September 14 to 25, said a press release.
The Pakistan Snooker Players to participate in the extravaganza include Asjad Iqbal (National Ranked No.1) and Awais Ullah Munir (National Ranked No.2).
Recent Stories
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Arsenal's Odegaard set to miss key Premier League matches21 hours ago
-
UAJK concludes inter universities sports championship23 hours ago
-
Pak team gears up for World Beach Kabaddi1 day ago
-
Afghanistan-New Zealand Test second day called off after 'huge mess'2 days ago
-
FIH confirm nominations received for upcoming elections2 days ago
-
Usman Wazeer set to face Indian rival in highly-anticipated bout2 days ago
-
National hero Haider Ali returns home2 days ago
-
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League2 days ago
-
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-Day Cup2 days ago
-
Pakistani team shines by grabbing two bronze medals in Nomad Games3 days ago
-
PCB Chairman meets with Champions Cup team mentors3 days ago
-
National Men’s U19 tournament to begin on Tuesday3 days ago