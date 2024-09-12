Open Menu

Pak Cueists To Feature In World Snooker C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Pak cueists to feature in World Snooker C'ships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Two Pakistani cueists on Thursday departed for Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to feature in the World 6 Red Men & World Cup Men Snooker Championships 2024.

The World Snooker Championships is scheduled to be held from September 14 to 25, said a press release.

The Pakistan Snooker Players to participate in the extravaganza include Asjad Iqbal (National Ranked No.1) and Awais Ullah Munir (National Ranked No.2).

Related Topics

Pakistan World Snooker Ulaanbaatar Mongolia September From

Recent Stories

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

22 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

22 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

22 hours ago
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports