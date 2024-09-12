ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Two Pakistani cueists on Thursday departed for Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to feature in the World 6 Red Men & World Cup Men Snooker Championships 2024.

The World Snooker Championships is scheduled to be held from September 14 to 25, said a press release.

The Pakistan Snooker Players to participate in the extravaganza include Asjad Iqbal (National Ranked No.1) and Awais Ullah Munir (National Ranked No.2).