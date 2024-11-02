Pak cueists win matches in World Snooker C’ship

Pakistani cueists Awais Muneer, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Asif earned victories in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Pakistani cueists Awais Muneer, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Asif earned victories in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.

According to details, the World Championship kicked off on Saturday with 48 players divided into 12 groups. From each group two players will qualify for knockout round.

On Day 1, Awais beat Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn (Thailand) 4-2 (6-103(52), 100(68)-00, 77(83-12, 97-00, 36-77(76), 82(76)-27); Naseem downed Mhanaa Alobaidli (Qatar) 4-0 (73-06, 94(52)-30, 65(54)-06, 74-14); Asjad outplayed Darryl Hill(Isle of Man) 4-1 (87-15, 100(84)-01, 79-00, 42-59, 74(51)-60(60) and Asif (Pak) defeated Kamal Chawla(India) 4-1 135(100)-00, 114(66)-19, 01-56, 77(52)-41), 72(63)-16).