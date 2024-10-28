Open Menu

Pak Cueists Win Matches In World Snooker Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published October 28, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Pak cueists win matches in World Snooker Championship

Pakistani cueists earned victories in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistani cueists earned victories in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.

In the World qualifier Stage 1, 64 Round, Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal beat Fung kwok wai of Hong Kong by 4-2 (96(62)-02, 25-78, 94-34, 56-48, 0-87(56), 76(60)-12) while his Ahsan Ramzan of Pakistan outplayed Esmael Abuelasal by 4-1 (82-13, 61(60)-51, 26-74, 74-15, 86-06).

Asjad Iqbal & Ahsan Ramzan both will participate in Men Championship qualifying round (Last 64), while Muhammad Asif will be participating in Men Championship qualifying round and Master’s Championship as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Snooker Qatar Hong Kong Doha

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclu ..

Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclusive domain: Barrister Aqeel

6 seconds ago
 JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Satur ..

JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of pol ..

7 seconds ago
 PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces

PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces

9 seconds ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

4 minutes ago
 No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, sit ..

No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN

4 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed election ..

Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster

4 minutes ago
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwin ..

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind

22 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq

22 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

22 minutes ago
 EU envoy meets PA Speaker

EU envoy meets PA Speaker

27 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to ja ..

October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

27 minutes ago
 KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports