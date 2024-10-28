Pak cueists win matches in World Snooker Championship

Pakistani cueists earned victories in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistani cueists earned victories in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.

In the World qualifier Stage 1, 64 Round, Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal beat Fung kwok wai of Hong Kong by 4-2 (96(62)-02, 25-78, 94-34, 56-48, 0-87(56), 76(60)-12) while his Ahsan Ramzan of Pakistan outplayed Esmael Abuelasal by 4-1 (82-13, 61(60)-51, 26-74, 74-15, 86-06).

Asjad Iqbal & Ahsan Ramzan both will participate in Men Championship qualifying round (Last 64), while Muhammad Asif will be participating in Men Championship qualifying round and Master’s Championship as well.