Pak Cycling Team Bags Historic Gold Medal At Asian Cycling C'ships
Muhammad Rameez Published June 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) In a landmark achievement for Pakistan, the national cycling team has secured its first-ever gold medal at the Asian Road Cycling Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
According to details, Ali Ilyas, representing the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), made history by winning the individual time trial event, marking a monumental victory for the Pakistan Cycling Federation.
Held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the championship saw fierce competition from the best cyclists across Asia.
Ali Ilyas’s performance stood out as he demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, ultimately earning the top spot on the podium.
This victory not only brings honour to Pakistan but also highlights the potential and dedication of our athletes on an international stage.
This gold medal represents the hard work and perseverance of our athletes and the support of the Pakistan Cycling Federation.
"We are incredibly proud of Ali Ilyas and the entire team for this historic achievement", said a spokesperson from SSGC.
The win was a significant milestone for Pakistan’s presence in the world of cycling, showcasing the country’s growing talent and commitment to the sport.
It serves as an inspiration for aspiring cyclists and a proud moment for the nation.
"Pakistan Zindabad!" exclaimed Ali Ilyas, expressing his pride and gratitude after the win.
Syed Azhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Cycling Federation praised Ali Ilyas and the supporting staff who have contributed to this outstanding success.
