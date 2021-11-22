Pak cyclists leave for Bahrain road training camp

Two national cyclists -- Talal Khan and Hira Maqsood -- left for Bahrain here on Monday to attend a road training camp, being organised in Manama

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Two national cyclists -- Talal Khan and Hira Maqsood -- left for Bahrain here on Monday to attend a road training camp, being organised in Manama.

Secretary Pakistan Cycling Federation Moazzam Ali Khan saw them off at the airport and expressed good wishes for them.

He told APP that the useful activity was being organised by Bahrain Cycling Association, in collaboration with the International Cycling Federation to impart latest training to the participants.

"It is a very beneficial activity which will help our cyclists to learn the finer points of the game and to enhance their technique under the watchful eyes of world's best trainers and coaches," he added.

Secretary said the National Cycling Federation was taking all out measures for further uplift of the game and sending national riders to Bahrain was part of its game development programme.

"We will continue our efforts for overall uplift of the game by arranging training and coaching camps home and abroad and by that way we will be able to have a pool of talented players , both male and female, to form our national teams to represent the country in elite international cycling events abroad."Moazzam said he, along with President PCF Azhar Ali Khan, will unveil an ambitious activity plan under which national senior and junior events for men and women will be organised in different parts of the country.

"Our prime objective is to engage our riders in a competitive activity plan throughout the year to identity new talent and to expose them to highest level of competition helping them to gain excellence in cycling to fetch glory for the country abroad," said the secretary PCF.