Pak Cyclists To Feature In Almaty Competition
Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Eight talented Pakistani cyclists would be representing the nation at the upcoming competition in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from June 6 to 12.
According to Syed Azhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), after a rigorous selection process, which included trials in Karachi and Islamabad, the Federation was confident in the capabilities of the chosen athletes.
The selection process was designed with the convenience of players from all provinces in mind, ensuring equal opportunities for participation, he said.
He said the team comprises athletes from various categories, including U-23 junior and Master divisions.
The team roster boasts a lineup of skilled cyclists, including Ali Ilyas, Amjad Khalil, Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Ismail Anwar, Nisar Ali, Shayan Rizwan, Danesh Nasim, and Atif Husain Qazi Providing crucial support to the team are assistants Sajid and Rizwan, he said.
It may be noted that Ali Ilyas, secured a silver medal in the master category at last year's event, setting the stage for high expectations as the team aims for gold this year.
Meanwhile, Syed Azhar Ali would also be attending the Asian Cycling Federation Congress meeting, where discussions and participation in the UCI sharing platform.
