ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistani cyclists would feature in the upcoming World Road Cycling Championship scheduled to be held in Australia from September 17 to 25.

According to Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Pakistani cyclists would participate in the Individual Time Trial (ITT) events of the World Road Cycling Championship.

Shah said Pakistani cyclists to participate in the mega event including two male and as many female. "In this regard a two-member selection committee has been formed under the chair of Muazzam Khan, Secretary General PCF." He said the committee would conduct trials at Lahore and Karachi on August 5 and 8, respectively.

"Miss Maham will be coordinator of the Selection Committee for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Javed Khan has been notified as Coordinator of Selection Committee of Sindh and Balochistan.

Other members of the Selection Committee Sindh are Javed Khan, Ishtiaq and Punjab selection committee members include Adnan Hassan Khan, Nusrat Khan and Sardar Nazakat," he said.

Shah said only those players would be allowed for trials who have valid passports and cycling licenses. "I request all teams to nominate their top male/female cyclists for trials," he said.

