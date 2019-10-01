Pak development hockey squad beat Oman 7-0 in 1st test

Pakistan Development Hockey Squad outshone visiting Oman team 7-0 in the first test of the four match series here at the National Hockey Stadium, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Development Hockey Squad outshone visiting Oman team 7-0 in the first test of the four match series here at the National Hockey Stadium, here on Tuesday.

The home side rode on a hat-trick by Rana Abdul Waheed imposed a wide margin win to the Oman team which is on a preparatory tour of Pakistan ahead of their participation in the Asia Confederation hockey cup in Bangladesh being played from October 14.

Pakistan side dominated the play against a low ranking side of the Asia being training by former Pakistan captain and Olympian, Tahir Zaman.

The Oman team failed to impose any threat to the home side and most of the time deployed their force and energy to beef up their fragile defence but the speedy moves of home forwards made inroads in the striking circle and resulted in goals on regular intervals for the delight of a handful crowd.

Waheed was the hero of the day with his forceful sprints up and down the flanks and accurate shooting in the striking circle to beat host of rivals defenders and the goalkeepers on most of the occasions.

The Pak Development Squad enjoyed all time supremacy in a one sided match and even changes made by Oman teams head coach, Tahir Zaman failed to yield any productive result and its disjointed forward line disoriented.

The gray areas of the Oman team noticed in the run of play were fumbling on part of their forwards, lack of coordination and poor ball control and life less shooting in the ground.

The Pak Development Squad took the full advantage of their ever struggling opponent in the field and Waheed found the net , first with a lovely swift shot, followed by an angular flick which left the goalkeeper guessing and finally sounded the boards with a power paced hit to crown a hat trick.

With time tickling away and Oman team finding no place to avoid the wrath of their mighty opponents, Rana Sohail, Hammad Anjum, Rizwan Ali and Amjad Ali Khan added to the misery of their rivals by contributing one goal apiece in field moves and attacks, powered by mid field and aided by right and left flank.

Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Muhammad Asif Bajwa, former President, PHF, Akhtar Rasool, former internationals and Olympians including Qasim Khan, Anjum Saeed, ,Presisdent, Punjab Hockey Association, Lt Col retrd Asif Dar witnessed the match with keen interest.

The touring side will play their second match on Wednesday at the same venue.