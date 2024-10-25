Open Menu

Pak Duo Reach ITF J30 Tournament Final

Published October 25, 2024

Pakistani tennis players Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim advanced to the doubles final of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) J30 tournament in Riyadh Representing Ace Tennis Academy, the duo earned their place in the final by defeating Mohammed Alghafli (ARU) and Ghannam Alghannam (KSA) with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-5

Bilal Asim also excelled in the singles category, making it to the semifinals after a hard-fought win in the quarterfinal against top-seed Artem Semenov from Russia, a player ranked among the top 300 junior players globally.

Bilal triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, underscoring his potential on the international stage.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, congratulated both players on their remarkable achievements, expressing confidence that they would continue their strong performance in the finals. Col. Zia-ud-din Tufail (R), Secretary General of the PTF, also commended the young players, encouraging them to stay focused and bring home the title.

