Pak-England 2nd Test To Be Played In Multan Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:33 AM
Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam will make a debut and Sajid Khan has been included as spinner
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2024) The second test match between Pakistan and England will be played in Multan on Tuesday (tomorrow).
England is leading the three match test series 1-0.
Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket board announced a sixteen member squad for the second Test match against England scheduled to begin in Multan from Tuesday (tomorrow).
Similarly, Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood are also part of squad.
