Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam will make a debut and Sajid Khan has been included as spinner

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2024) The second test match between Pakistan and England will be played in Multan on Tuesday (tomorrow).

England is leading the three match test series 1-0.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket board announced a sixteen member squad for the second Test match against England scheduled to begin in Multan from Tuesday (tomorrow).

Pakistan Cricket Board announced a sixteen member squad for the second Test match against England scheduled to begin in Multan from tomorrow.

Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam will make a debut and Sajid Khan has been included as spinner.

Similarly, Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood are also part of squad.