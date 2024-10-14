Open Menu

Pak-England 2nd Test To Be Played In Multan Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:33 AM

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2024) The second test match between Pakistan and England will be played in Multan on Tuesday (tomorrow).

England is leading the three match test series 1-0.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket board announced a sixteen member squad for the second Test match against England scheduled to begin in Multan from Tuesday (tomorrow).

Pakistan Cricket Board announced a sixteen member squad for the second Test match against England scheduled to begin in Multan from tomorrow.

Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam will make a debut and Sajid Khan has been included as spinner.

Similarly, Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood are also part of squad.

