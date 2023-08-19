Open Menu

Pak Entrepreneur's Role For Promoting Cricket In US Lauded

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Pak entrepreneur's role for promoting cricket in US lauded

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Shahid Ahmad Khan, Member President's Advisory Committee on the Arts, the US Administration, has lauded the role of Pakistani entrepreneur Kamran Awan, the owner of New York Warriors in promoting cricket in the US.

He was talking after the New York Warriors bagged its first win in the US Masters T10 League that started on Saturday at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to information received here.

The global T10 league has come to the US after creating stirs in UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The latest format of ceicket is fast catching up in the US as well.

Shahid Khan expressed his confidence that the cricket would hold a strong ground in the US and termed the US Masters T10 as the impetus. He said that cricket was too close to the hearts of Pakistanis.

He added that Kamran's decision to pick a team in the US Masters T10 League was a testimony of the great American dream as well as a strong initiative to introduce Pakistani culture in the US.

He said "being the Advisor to the Biden administration, I see a lot of potential in the US to embrace different cultures and cricket being one of them.

"We will extend our utmost support to such initiatives that bring people from different cultures together." He said that such initiatives were necessary for people to people understandings and connect.

New York Waririors squad including Mibah Ul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Razzaq and Sohail Khan was considered to be the most favorite team of the league that would conclude on August 28.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahid Afridi Bangladesh Sri Lanka UAE York Fort Lauderdale New York Florida Zimbabwe Kamran Akmal Sohail Khan August National University From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police graduates two batches of female offic ..

Dubai Police graduates two batches of female officers in 1RF Course

25 minutes ago
 Poland to host Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horse ..

Poland to host Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horses Cup tomorrow

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED2.5 mn to Khalifa Fo ..

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED2.5 mn to Khalifa Foundation&#039;s healthcare ini ..

40 minutes ago
 TikTok star Jannat Mirza's Dubai desert photoshoot ..

TikTok star Jannat Mirza's Dubai desert photoshoot enchants social media

1 hour ago
 UAE continues to promote the values ​​of givin ..

UAE continues to promote the values ​​of giving, extend a helping hand to le ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

2 hours ago
Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration ..

Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration spurs outrage, concerns

2 hours ago
 US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketba ..

US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and t ..

113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and trade exchange exceeds $6bn: UA ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Rul ..

Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Ruler, Sharjah Deputy Ruler on Sa ..

3 hours ago
 President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan ..

President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan Army Act amendments

3 hours ago
 ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political bac ..

ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political backlash

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports