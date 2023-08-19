ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Shahid Ahmad Khan, Member President's Advisory Committee on the Arts, the US Administration, has lauded the role of Pakistani entrepreneur Kamran Awan, the owner of New York Warriors in promoting cricket in the US.

He was talking after the New York Warriors bagged its first win in the US Masters T10 League that started on Saturday at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to information received here.

The global T10 league has come to the US after creating stirs in UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The latest format of ceicket is fast catching up in the US as well.

Shahid Khan expressed his confidence that the cricket would hold a strong ground in the US and termed the US Masters T10 as the impetus. He said that cricket was too close to the hearts of Pakistanis.

He added that Kamran's decision to pick a team in the US Masters T10 League was a testimony of the great American dream as well as a strong initiative to introduce Pakistani culture in the US.

He said "being the Advisor to the Biden administration, I see a lot of potential in the US to embrace different cultures and cricket being one of them.

"We will extend our utmost support to such initiatives that bring people from different cultures together." He said that such initiatives were necessary for people to people understandings and connect.

New York Waririors squad including Mibah Ul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Razzaq and Sohail Khan was considered to be the most favorite team of the league that would conclude on August 28.