Open Menu

Pak Face Uphill Battle As WI Tightens Grip In Thrilling 2nd Test

Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Pak face uphill battle as WI tightens grip in thrilling 2nd Test

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The second Test between Pakistan and West Indies has reached a gripping phase as Pakistan, chasing a target of 254, stumbled to 76/4 by the end of Day 2 in Multan. With six wickets in hand, the hosts still needed 178 runs to seal a victory, while the visitors were just six wickets away from a series-defining win.

Saud Shakeel, unbeaten on 13 and debutant Kashif Ali, struggling on 1, will have the daunting task of navigating a charged-up West Indies bowling attack on Day 3.

The chase began disastrously for Pakistan, as both openers, captain Shan Masood and Mohammad Harira, were dismissed for just 2 runs apiece, leaving the team in early trouble. Kamran Ghulam fought hard for his 19, while Babar Azam, the linchpin of Pakistan’s batting, contributed a fluent 31 before falling to an exceptional delivery. West Indies’ bowlers were clinical, with Kevin Sinclair leading the charge by picking up two key wickets, while Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie claimed one each, piling pressure on the struggling hosts.

Earlier in the day, West Indies put up a determined performance in their second innings, scoring 244 runs to extend their slender 9-run first-innings lead to a challenging target of 254.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite anchored the innings with a composed 52, building a 50-run opening stand with Mikyle Louis before Louis fell cheaply for 7 to Noman Ali. Brathwaite’s dismissal at 92 triggered a middle-order collapse, but crucial contributions from Tevin Imlach (35), Kevin Sinclair (28), and Gudakesh Motie (18) ensured the visitors posted a competitive total.

Pakistan’s spinners dominated with the ball, as Noman Ali and Sajid Khan claimed four wickets each, exploiting the turning track effectively. Abrar Ahmed and Kashif Ali chipped in with a wicket apiece, wrapping up the West Indies innings but not before the visitors had set an imposing target.

The stage was now set for a high-stakes showdown in Multan. With Pakistan’s batting under immense pressure and the West Indies bowlers brimming with confidence, the contest promises an electrifying finish. Can Pakistan’s remaining batsmen script a remarkable comeback, or will the West Indies bowlers clinch a famous victory? The drama unfolds on Day 3 of the second Test.

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

29 seconds ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

34 seconds ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

46 seconds ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

16 minutes ago
 Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges an ..

Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA

31 minutes ago
 SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibiti ..

SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition

31 minutes ago
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan

2 hours ago
 UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, ener ..

UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

3 hours ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

3 hours ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports