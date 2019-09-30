Pak Fed Cup team terms SAG trials unfair, appeals PTF president

Pakistan Fed Cup team have termed the trials for the South Asian Games to be held on October 19 as unfair and unprofessional, asking the National Tennis Federation (PTF) President to take notice of the matter

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Fed Cup team have termed the trials for the South Asian Games to be held on October 19 as unfair and unprofessional, asking the National Tennis Federation (PTF) President to take notice of the matter.

The PTF has called for women trials between the Fed Cup team (Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob, Meheq Khokhar, Noor Malik) and other players (Ushna Suhail, Mahin Aftab Qureshi, and Zoha Asim) for the South Asian Games scheduled to be held in Nepal in December.

Pakistani Fed Cup team in a letter addressed to the PTF president Saleem Saifullah Khan whose copy was available with APP, said the Fed Cup team had already given trials in April. "We have worked hard all year round to improve national rankings and points by playing almost every National Tournament unlike Mahin and Zoha," the players said.

They said Ushna was playing the trials regardless of her not playing nationals for the past few months. "She was ranked No.3, and the Fed Cup team women don't mind playing a match each against her but Zoha was outside of the top 8 while Mahin was not even in the top 10 rankings," they said.

They said Mahin and Zoha were both in Islamabad and were not playing the current National Ladies Tournament but were ready to play the Fed Cup trials which was surprising.

"Teams were either decided through trials which already took place in April, or based on national rankings. However, the basis on which these trials were happening was only to accommodate three extra players," they said and added Mahin and Zoha should start from the bottom and make their way up.

They said the upcoming trials for the Games were against PTF's selection criteria just to accommodate two players. "We hope you (PTF president) would take notice of the matter," they said.

When contacted, PTF Development Director Asim Shafiq said Mahim was the best junior player and was improving. "The trails which were held in April were for the Fed Cup and the trials to be held on October 19 were for the South Asian Games," he said.

To a question regarding the criteria of the trials, he said PTF could give wild entries to players to come in the trials. "Ushna was also a top player but we included her in the trials like other players," he said.

He said we would finalize the top seven players from the trials for the Games. "The exact number of the women players that would feature in the Games would be decided depending on the Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) requirements," he said and added we may send two to three or even more women players for the Games.

