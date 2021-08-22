UrduPoint.com

Pak Female Cyclists To Go In World Road Cycling C'ship For The First Time

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pak female cyclists to go in World Road Cycling C'ship for the first time

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :A six-member Pakistan team would feature in the World Road Cycling Championship which was scheduled to be held in Flanders, Belgium form September 16 to 25.

According to Syed Azhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) PCF was intended to participate in the World Road Cycling Championship in which teams from all over the world would participate.

"For the first time in the history of Pakistan's cycling our female cyclists are participating in the World Cycling Championship.

Pakistan team includes three female and as many male cyclists. "Female cyclists comprise Ms. Kinza Malik, Zainab Rizwan and Asma Jan while male cyclists include Ali Illyas, Khalil Amjad and Mohsin Khan."He said the training camp for the cyclists under the supervision of PCF coaches was in progress at Karachi. "I and Muhammad Ali will accompany the team to Belgium to attend Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Congress which is scheduled in Flanders on side lines of the championship," he said.

