Pak Fighters In Action In MMA Contender Fight

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 10:32 PM

Pak fighters in action in MMA Contender Fight

The One-Day Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Contender Fight saw stunning fighters in action here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The One-Day Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Contender Fight saw stunning fighters in action here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

The event aimed at promoting one of the worlds' most popular and fastest growing sports of MMA in Pakistan, was jointly organized by Peshawar Zalmi and Serai Fight Night (SFM).

The event included 26 fighters including two female from all across Pakistan which were broadcasted live on Zalmi tv.

The winners of the MMA Contender Fight included Ali Imran, Munawara Sultana, Naimat Ullah, Arshad Khan, Rizwan Ali and Nazir Khan.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismial who witnessed the matches, said it was a pleasure to witness the magnificent MMA competitions being held in Pakistan.

SFM and Peshawar Zalmi deserve appreciation for organizing such a wonderful event," he said and added that Zalmi was playing a vital role in the promotion of sports.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Zalmay Javed Afridi said Zalmi would continue to play its role in promoting sports. Zalmi has partnered with SFM to promote MMA in Pakistan, he said.

He said Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5, Zalmi would play a leading role in promoting other sports events throughout Pakistan. Pakistan has best MMA talented players available and this event would provide fighters a great platform for showing their capabilities, he said.

SFM Chairman Saad Khan said this event would help us identify young fighters. He lauded Peshawar Zalmi and Javed Afridi for promoting MMA event in Pakistan. CEO SFN, Umer Toor was also present at the occasion.

