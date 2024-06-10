Pak football team reach Tajikistan for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan national football team has landed in Tajikistan to play their final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers round 2 against Tajikistan on June 11.

The team flew via a chartered flight from Lahore to Dushanbe.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm Pakistan time.

The team has been training hard under the guidance of their coach, and the players are determined to give their best performance in the match.