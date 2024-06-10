Open Menu

Pak Football Team Reach Tajikistan For FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Pak football team reach Tajikistan for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan national football team has landed in Tajikistan to play their final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers round 2 against Tajikistan on June 11.

The team flew via a chartered flight from Lahore to Dushanbe.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm Pakistan time.

The team has been training hard under the guidance of their coach, and the players are determined to give their best performance in the match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Lahore World FIFA Dushanbe Tajikistan June From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan tod ..

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South A ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today

1 hour ago
 The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

3 hours ago
 vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

3 hours ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

24 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports