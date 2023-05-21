Pak football team to feature in 4-Nations Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan men's national football team would feature in the Four-Nations Cup to be held in Mauritius from 8 to 18 June.

According to the details, the tournament would provide an excellent opportunity for the team to showcase their skills and compete against other nations.

With Mauritius hosting the tournament, along with Kenya and Djibouti as the other participating teams, the fixtures of the tournament would be shared in due course.

In this regard, the camp for the preparations would begin in the last week of May. The camp would be aiming at helping the men in green to pull their muscles for the international event and prepare well to exhibit their prowess in a better way.