Pak Golfers To Feature In Asian Amateur Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published October 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A four-member Pakistan contingent, including the country’s No. 1 ranked amateur golfer Numan Ilyas will feature in the Asian Amateur Championship to take place from October 3 to 6 at the Taiheiyo Golf Club, Gotemba, Japan.
According to the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), organized by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), the event will run till October 6.
Pakistan contingent includes Numan Ilyas (Pakistan Number 1), Hussain Hamid, Salman Jehangir, and Qasim Ali Khan.
The Asian Amateur Championship is one of the most significant stroke play events in the region, featuring 72 holes of competition. Pakistan’s golfers, who are ranked among the top 100 players in Asia according to the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), have earned their place in this prestigious event through their exceptional performances.
The President of the Pakistan Golf Federation, along with all executive members, extends their best wishes to the team.
The PGF expresses full confidence in the abilities of these players to perform admirably on this highly competitive international stage.
"We are extremely proud of our team heading to Japan and are hopeful that they will showcase their best skills. This championship is a great opportunity for our players to further enhance their experience and represent Pakistan with honor," stated the President of PGF.
The PGF continues its commitment to supporting and promoting the development of golf in Pakistan, ensuring that the nation’s best talent competes at the highest level on global platforms.
