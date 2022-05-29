Pak Greens, Wapda to clash in All Pakistan Sardar Zareen Memorial Volleyball final in AJK

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Strong Pakistan Green team and stars studded Pakistan Wapda will clash against each other in the grand final of the All Pakistan Sardar Zareen Memorial Men Volleyball Championship being played at Homa Mera Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

There were hundreds of volleyball spectators who witnessed the two thrilling semi-finals played on high note when teams of Pakistan Greens, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan White Team and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa played their excellent game.

In the first semi-final Pakistan Green recorded victory against strong Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team in the 3-1 battle. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team featuring Waleed Khan, Nasir, Khalilullah, Ahtisham Khan, Zohaib, Mir Afzal, Imran Khan, Hassan, Azhar Khan, Junaid, Talha and Irfan Khan played like a rock and did not give much time to Pakistan Green team, specially in the first they won.

Right after the outset of the match Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dominated the first set and did not give room to Pakistan Greens teams to strike back.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the first set by 20-25 before playing a level at 7-7, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 18-18, 19-19, and 20-20 all.

After conceding the set, Pakistan Green team managed their position according to the situation and raced up to victory by winning three consecutive sets at 25-23, 25-20 and 25-19. Although the Pakistan Greens team faced tough resistance in the three sets battle, their players did not let Khyber Pakhtunkhwa front line spikers to strike back. There was some see-saw battle in the second and third sets but Green's forceful smashes enabled them to march into victory 3-1.

In the second semi-final Wapda stunned Pakistan White team by 3-1 in another thrilling match played on high note with players of Wapda and Pakistan White giving each other a tough fight. Pakistan Wapda won the first set by 25-14 but failed to click in the second won by Pakistan White at 21-25. In the remaining two consecutive sets, Pakistan Wapda did not give much room to the Pakistan White team to maneuver and marched into victory. The score was 25-18 and 25-23.