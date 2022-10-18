UrduPoint.com

Pak HC Australia, Squash ACT Launch Jansher Khan Canberra Open

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Pak HC Australia, Squash ACT launch Jansher Khan Canberra Open

CANBERRA,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) Oct 18 (APP):The inaugural Jansher Khan Canberra Open 2022 - a USD $20K Professional Squash Association (PSA) event, will be held at Woden Squash Centre, Canberra, Australia from October 18-22.

To officially commence the Jansher Khan Canberra Open, an inaugural ceremony was held at the High Commission for Pakistan, Canberra.

The event will see 24 top rating professional squash players from all over the world.Jansher Khan Canberra Open is named after the legendary Pakistani squash player.

During his career, Jansher Khan won the World Open a record eight times, and the British Open a record six times. He is a winner of World Super Series and a Guinness World Records holder. Jansher Khan was also known as "the fastest man in squash".

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri thanked the organizers, sponsors and the players taking part in the Tournament.

The High Commissioner highlighted the glorious history of domination by Pakistani players in the field of Squash.

He said that the journey began with Hashim Khan who was the first Pakistani to win the British Open in 1951 and Pakistan reached its peak in the 1980s and 1990s during the reigns of Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan.

Between 1950 and 1997, he said, Pakistan amassed over 30 British Open titles, 14 World Open titles and many more Professional Squash Association (PSA) professional titles.The High Commissioner expressed the hope that Pakistan will regain its lost glory in Squash.President of Squash ACT Michael Nuttall appreciated the High Commission for the excellent initiative to promote Squash.The event was attended by officials from Squash ACT, sponsors, event volunteers, international players, and media persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Australia Canberra Man United States Dollars October Media Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turk ..

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turkmenistan At «The Central Asia ..

31 minutes ago
 Participation Of The President Of Turkmenistan In ..

31 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus ..

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancell ..

36 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

40 minutes ago
 World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone ..

World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone - Infinix ZERO 20 now availab ..

43 minutes ago
 SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shah ..

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shahzeb’s murder case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.