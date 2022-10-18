Pak HC Australia, Squash ACT launch Jansher Khan Canberra Open

CANBERRA,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) Oct 18 (APP):The inaugural Jansher Khan Canberra Open 2022 - a USD $20K Professional Squash Association (PSA) event, will be held at Woden Squash Centre, Canberra, Australia from October 18-22.

To officially commence the Jansher Khan Canberra Open, an inaugural ceremony was held at the High Commission for Pakistan, Canberra.

The event will see 24 top rating professional squash players from all over the world.Jansher Khan Canberra Open is named after the legendary Pakistani squash player.

During his career, Jansher Khan won the World Open a record eight times, and the British Open a record six times. He is a winner of World Super Series and a Guinness World Records holder. Jansher Khan was also known as "the fastest man in squash".

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri thanked the organizers, sponsors and the players taking part in the Tournament.

The High Commissioner highlighted the glorious history of domination by Pakistani players in the field of Squash.

He said that the journey began with Hashim Khan who was the first Pakistani to win the British Open in 1951 and Pakistan reached its peak in the 1980s and 1990s during the reigns of Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan.

Between 1950 and 1997, he said, Pakistan amassed over 30 British Open titles, 14 World Open titles and many more Professional Squash Association (PSA) professional titles.The High Commissioner expressed the hope that Pakistan will regain its lost glory in Squash.President of Squash ACT Michael Nuttall appreciated the High Commission for the excellent initiative to promote Squash.The event was attended by officials from Squash ACT, sponsors, event volunteers, international players, and media persons.