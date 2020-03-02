UrduPoint.com
Pak HC Makes Arrangements To Send Back Body Of Late Boxer Usman Ullah

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:23 PM

Pak HC makes arrangements to send back body of late boxer Usman ullah

The body of late Olympian boxer, Usman ullah Khan was sent to Pakistan from Toronto, Canada, for burial in his hometown. The late legendary boxer has lost his fight against brain tumor and expired in Toronto

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The body of late Olympian boxer, Usman ullah Khan was sent to Pakistan from Toronto, Canada, for burial in his hometown. The late legendary boxer has lost his fight against brain tumor and expired in Toronto.

Pakistan High Commisioner Raza Bashir Tarar, on the desire of the bereaving family, instructed for expeditious completion of legal formalities to repatriate his mortal remains to Pakistan, a press release on Monday said.

The Consulate General of Pakistan, Toronto coordinated with the concerned Ontario Government departments, local funeral home and PIA for the completion of formalities and meeting legal requirements for transportation of the national hero's body to Lahore.

Earlier in Toronto, a large number of community members, along with the consul general and some of his family members, participated in funeral prayers of late Usmanullah Khan.

