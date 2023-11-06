Open Menu

Pak Hockey Team To Feature In FIH Olympic Qualifying Rounds

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Pak hockey team to feature in FIH Olympic qualifying rounds

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Pakistan hockey team would feature in the FIH Olympic qualifying rounds to be held from January 15 in Oman.

According to the schedule released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the Olympic qualifying rounds will be played from January 15 to 21 in Oman, said a press release.

Apart from Pakistan, teams from England, Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, Canada, Chile and China would participate in the said event.

FIH organized Olympic qualifying round events by organizing pools in different countries.

Pakistan has been placed in Pool B. The top three teams from each pool would be eligible to qualify for the Olympics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey China Canada Oman Germany Chile Malaysia January Olympics Event From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health ..

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health facilities: Caretaker PM

16 minutes ago
 WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal H ..

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

51 minutes ago
 A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

6 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

2 days ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports