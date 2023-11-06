Pak hockey team to feature in FIH Olympic qualifying rounds

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Pakistan hockey team would feature in the FIH Olympic qualifying rounds to be held from January 15 in Oman.

According to the schedule released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the Olympic qualifying rounds will be played from January 15 to 21 in Oman, said a press release.

Apart from Pakistan, teams from England, Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, Canada, Chile and China would participate in the said event.

FIH organized Olympic qualifying round events by organizing pools in different countries.

Pakistan has been placed in Pool B. The top three teams from each pool would be eligible to qualify for the Olympics.